Ganduje Signs Death Penalty for Kidnappers, Others into Law

By Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has signed the State’s Kidnapping, Abduction and Forced Labour bill into law.

The Director General of Media and Publicity to the Governor, Malam Salihu Tanko Yakasai, explained that the law became necessary in view of the spate of kidnappings in the state, particularly in local government areas neighboring Falgore forest.

The statement explained that the law became necessary in view of the spate of kidnappings in the state, particularly in local government areas neighboring Falgore forest.

“The law provides for death sentence for kidnappers who abduct and kill their victims, while kidnappers who abduct but did not kill their victims, if apprehended and found culpable, would be jailed for life”, the statement revealed.

According to it, Ganduje therefore advised kidnappers to repent and hand over their weapons to security agencies.

He explained that those who do so would be considered for rehabilitation, to enable them re-integrate into the society.