FG to Re-present Military Pensions Amendment Bill to NASS

MPB establishes call centres, 6 zonal offices for retirees

Senator Iroegbu in Abuja

The Federal Government is to re-present the Bill for an Act to amend the Nigeria military pension’s legal framework to the National Assembly within the shortest possible time.

The Minister of Defence, Brig-Gen. Muhammad Mansur Dan-Ali (rtd), disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja at the Military Pensioners Stakeholders Interactive session.

Dan-Ali who was represented by the Director, Army, in the Ministry of Defence, Mrs. Otuwe Ilo, explained that the Bill has to be presented again to the legislators, after having failed to receive attention during the 7th Assembly.

“The Bill would again be presented for the second time to the Legislative Arm of government for passage, so as to ensure the enthronement of a formidable legal base for the administration of pensions and gratuities in the country,” he said.