FCMB Organises Customer Forum for Exporters

Businesses and other stakeholders involved in export trade would gather in Kano on November 30, 2016, for the First City Monument Bank’s (FCMB) customer forum.

In partnership with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), the gathering will hold with the theme, “Financial Inclusion for Non-oil Exports Growth.”

The interactive forum, which is fourth in the series, is in continuation of FCMB’s efforts to boost export trade, assist the government in its ongoing drive to diversify the Nigerian economy and help customers and other potential exporters tap into the numerous benefits associated with the business through sensitisation and capacity enhancement.

It will also provide an opportunity to further showcase the federal government’s policy on export trade, the challenges and the various initiatives developed by the Bank, such as pre and post shipment financing and market information strategy to support export of agro commodities, solid minerals and others in the country. These are in line with FCMB’s values as a simple, reliable and helpful financial institution.

According to a statement, the Executive Director/Chief Executive of the NEPC, Mr. Olusegun Awolowo, top officials of other parastatals and regulatory bodies supporting export initiatives in the public and private sectors of the Nigerian economy as well as customers of the Bank will be in attendance.

Commenting on the customer forum, the Executive Director, Business Development of FCMB, Mr. Adam Nuru said: “This is another way we want to demonstrate our willingness to go the extra mile towards contributing to the growth of our customers’ businesses by equipping them with the relevant information and other support”

“We recognise the importance of export trade and the need to diversify the nation’s economy to non-oil exports, considering the huge resources available in this area. As an inclusive lender, we create opportunities and support initiatives that enhance the well-being of the country and our target market.’’