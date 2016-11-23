EFCC to Arraign FUNAAB Pro-Chancellor, VC and Bursar Over Fraud

Senator Iroegbu in Abuja

The Ibadan Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has concluded plans to arraign three principal officers of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, for fraud.

The source from the anti-graft agency said the three suspects – the Pro-Chancellor, Senator Adeseye Ogunewe; the Vice Chancellor Professor Olusola Oyewole and the Bursar, Mr. Moses Olusola Ilesanmi – will be docked on Friday.

According to the source, “They will be docked on an 18-count charge bordering on stealing, abuse of office and obtaining by false pretence”.

The agency official said that the trio have been subject of investigation in an alleged case of abuse of office and misappropriation of funds.