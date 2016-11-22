Zamfara Killings: Dan-Ali Orders Surge in Troops Deployment to Affected Area

By Senator Iroegbu in Abuja

The Minister of Defence, Brig-Gen. Muhammad Mansur Dan-Ali, has ordered increased military presence to help in Zamfara state following the sustained killing of many people by armed bandits and suspected cattle rustlers.

Dan-Ali in a statement signed yesterday by his Public Relations Officer, Col. Tukur Gusau, expressed shock and sadness over the wanton killings and destruction of lives and properties in the state.

The minister said he “received the news of the recent series of attacks and killing of innocent and peace loving people in some parts of Zamfara state with sadness and deepest sympathy”.

According to him, “the recent attacks were callous, wicked and barbaric act which must be condemned in its entirety”.

Report had it that armed bandits that have been killed over 25 people on Sunday with Governor Abdullazeez Yari, claiming that over 155 people have been massacred in recent times.

Dan-Ali used the opportunity to offer condolences to the Government and the people of Zamfara state and the bereaved family.

“May Almighty Allah grant the deceased rest in perfect peace,” he stated.

He assured that the Federal government is already on top of the situation. He noted that discussions with the relevant stakeholders in the state are already in progress to consolidate the efforts of the state government.

The minister said he has “directed a quick increase of troop’s strength to boost the capacity of the security agencies in the state”.