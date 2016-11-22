Terrorism: TETFund Donates N10m to Support Military Operations in North-east

By Adedayo‎ Akinwale in Abuja

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has donated N10 million to support the recently instituted Nigerian Army’s ‘Thank You For Service Initiative’, aimed at supporting the ongoing military operations in the Boko Haram-ravaged North-east of the country.

Its Executive secretary, Dr. Abdullahi Bichi Baffa, said at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja, that TETFund was moved to make the donation in order to boost the morale of soldiers.

He said it was also to answer President Muhammadu Buhari’s call on the need for Nigerians to acknowledge the military’s efforts.

He explained that the N10 million donation would be used to provide drinking (bottle) water for a battalion of the Nigerian Army for one month.

“The management and staff of the fund are very much in tune with what the Nigerian Army is doing, the efforts being put in place and the success that has been recorded,” he noted.