Supreme Court Orders Continuation of Ondo Guber Case

The Supreme Court has ordered the Abuja Division of the Appeal Court to go ahead with the hearing of the case to the authentic candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Ondo State governorship election slated for this Saturday.

Hearings into the various applications pending the decision of the apex court were suspended on October 18 by the Appeal Court.

According to a report by online news portal, Premium Times, a five-man panel of justices led by the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, ordered the Appeal Court to proceed with the case on Tuesday.

Applications had been brought to the Appeal Court by a factional candidate of the party, Eyitayo Jegede, who challenged the decision of the Federal High Court in Abuja to replace him with another contender for the ticket, Jimoh Ibrahim.