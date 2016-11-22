Ondo Poll: NYSC DG Warns Corps Members against Partisanship, Malpractices

James Sowole in Akure

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig Gen. Sule Zakari Kazaure, monday warned corps members that would serve as ad-hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State maintain neutral and avoid partisanship in the course of discharging their duties.

Kazaure gave the warning in Akure, Ondo State capital while addressing the corps members urging them to show high level of maturity and neutrality throughout the exercise.

While assuring the corps members of their safety before, during and after the election, the director general warned them to shun all forms of financial and materials inducement from politicians during the exercise.

“I know you can do it, as a graduate, you are worthy in character and learning as well as you are good to go. I want you to show a high level of maturity and neutrality in what you are doing.

“Don’t be partisan. Shun all form of all material gifts from the politicians. Resist all their plans to induce you. Don’t eat from these politicians. Don’t take anything from anybody. Don’t use politicians vehicle or vehicles that are not provided by the INEC.

“On that day, be well kitted with your uniform. I want you to be well dressed. If there is a problem, don’t hesitate to protect your life first. Make yourself safe first before any other things.

“If there is anything happening in your polling booth, get your recorder or your phone to record it, because you may need it in the course of writing your report. All other security agencies will be there to protect you. Get the telephone numbers of DPOs, Brigade Commander and when you are making the call, just try to summarise whatever that is happening in your environment,” he said.

Also, addressing the corps members, the Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Hilda Ibifuro- Harrison, noted that the police in the state have a constitutional responsibility to ensure a very safe environment and secured lives and property before, during and after the poll.

Ibifuro-Harrison who said election cannot be conducted where there is no safety of lives and property, urged the corps members to take their security serious.

Speaking in the same vein, the Brigade Commander of 32 Artillery Brigade, Akure, assured the corps members that his men would be stationed about 300 metres to every polling station to forestall any break down of law and order.

While addressing the corp members, the state Resident Electoral Commission, REC, Olusegun Agbaje, noted that NYSC has added credibility to the electoral system of the country.

Agbaje said: “As a father, I want to assured you that we have all arrangement in place to secure the lives of our corps members. Politicians no longer disturbed us since we signed the 2010 MoU. NYSC has added credibility to our electoral system in the country.”

Agbaje advised them to be tolerant, address politely and respect all the electoral stakeholders.”