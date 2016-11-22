Nigeria’s Bernard Aliu Re-elected ICAO Council President

Dele Ogbodo in Abuja

The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) in Council has re-elected Nigeria’s Dr. Olumuyiwa Bernard Aliu as President for a second three-year term.

In a statement signed by the Deputy Director, Public Affairs, Ministry of Aviation, Mr. James Odaudu, from Montreal, Canada, which was made available to the media in Abuja, he said his re-election is coming on the heels of the country’s election into the world body’s “Part 2′ Category during its General Assembly in September.

Odaudu said Aliu’s reelection was without opposition as he was the only one nominated at the close of submissions.

The statement said the election had to be affirmed through a voice vote which recorded no dissent from any of the members of the Council.

Addressing members of the Council after his election, Aliu, who will occupy the world aviation number one office for another three years, thanked them for re-affirming their confidence in him through the election and promised to be more committed to the ideals of ICAO.