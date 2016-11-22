INEC: No Reason to Shift Ondo Governorship Poll

By James Sowole in Akure

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday reaffirmed that Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State would hold as scheduled.

The INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, stated this at the Stakeholder’s Meeting on the election with the theme “State of Readiness and General Conduct of the Election”.

“We are fully prepared. We see no reason to activate the provisions of Section EF or Second 36 of the Electoral Act and there is no other ground in law to postone an election,” he said.