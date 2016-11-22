FG Saves N20bn on Monthly Wage Bill, N15bn Drop in Overhead

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The federal government disclosed on Tuesday that the monthly wage bill

of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) has declined by N20

billion from N165 billion to about N145 billion due to the activities

of the Presidential Initiative on Continuous Audit.

There has also been a reduction in the MDAs’ overhead expenses by

about N15 billion since the establishment of the Efficiency Unit

(E-UNIT) by the Federal Ministry of Finance November last year.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Dr. Mahmoud Isa-Dutse,

and the Head of the E-UNIT, Ms. Patience Oniha, made the disclosures in

an interview with journalists on the sidelines of a workshop

on cost management for directors of federal MDAs.

The Permanent Secretarry who stood in for the minister said the

workshop was aimed at helping government manage resources more

prudently, adding that since revenue had plummeted, it was imperative

not only to look at other ways of generating more resources but how to

efficiently manage same.

He pointed out that costs are relatively high even as he pointed out

that “we need to manage them” by laying emphasis on priority areas.

Asked to comment on what the federal government’s cost cutting

measures had yielded so far, the Perm Sec said the ongoing continuous

audit under the Presidential Initiative on Continuous Audit had

reduced personnel cost by about N20 billion from N165 billion monthly

to about N145 billion currently.