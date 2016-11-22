Farmers-Herders’ Clashes: Stakeholders Advocate Means of Identification for Herders

By Alex Enumah in Abuja

As part of measures to tackle the incessant farmers and herders’ clashes in the country, stakeholders in the agriculture sector have called for the introduction of identification cards for all herders, noting that the move would drastically curtail violence.

The group also charged the Federal Government to ensure strict policing of the nation’s borders as well as thorough investigation of the supply of arms to herders.

They stated these on Tuesday in Abuja at a one-day Stakeholders’ Peace Forum organized by the Conciliation in Nigeria through Community-Based Conflict Management and Cooperative Use of Resources (CONCUR) in conjunction with Mercy Corp, a Non-Governmental Organization.

Proffering solutions to the farmer-herders’ clashes which some said have cost the nation over N600 billion since 2014, a panelist and National Legal Advisor, Miyyeti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Bello Tukur, said the move was necessary to address the infiltration of foreign herders who perpetuate violence in Nigeria.