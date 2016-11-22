Court Adjourns Dudafa’s Trial to December 14, 15

A Federal High Court Lagos monday fixed December 14 and 15 to begin a trial within trial, in the case of a former aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Warampo Dudafa.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned Dudafa alongside one Joseph Iwejuo on a 23-count of conspiracy and concealment of proceeds of crime.

They had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

At the resumed hearing of the case before Justice Mohammed Idris yesterday, the prosecutor, Mr. Rotimi Oyedepo called the seventh prosecution witness.

The witness, Mr. Chukwuma Orji, is a member of the EFCC special task force on investigation.

While leading the witness on examination in chief, Oyedepo had sought to tender a document before the court in proof of his case.

Counsel to the first accused, Mr. Gboyega Oyewole had immediately raised an objection to the tendering of the said document on the grounds that it was not voluntarily obtained.

According to him, the alleged statement qualifies as an extra judicial statement as it possess similar features, adding that his client had confirmed to him that he was forced to make same.

He, therefore, urged the court for a trial within trial, so as to test the voluntariness of the said statement.

This was not opposed to by the prosecutor.

Following agreement of counsels, Justice Idris fixed December 14 and December 15 for ruling on the admissibility of the document, and for continuation.

Earlier, the prosecutor had called it’s fifth and sixth witnesses, Mr. David Ojeh and Mr. Aka Afijeare, who are both businessmen carrying on business in Lagos.

Ojeh had told the court that he owned a supermarket known as Ebeano, located at No. H199 Ikota shopping complex.

He also said he had no knowledge of any company known as Seagate Property Dev. & Investment Ltd and had not entered into any agreement with same.

Afijeara on his part, said he owned a driving institute known as A1 integrated global services, located at Ikota shopping complex in VGC.

The witness told the court that he did not know any company named Avalon services Ltd, and had not entered into any agreement with same.

In the charge, the accused were alleged to have on June 11, 2013, conspired to conceal proceeds of crime amounting to over N1.6billion.

It was alleged that they concealed the sum through a company, Seagate Property Development and Investment Ltd,

They were alleged to have also used Avalon Global Property Development Company Ltd to launder over N399 million.

Other companies allegedly used in perpetuating the crime includes: Pluto Property and Investment Company Ltd, Rotato Inter Link Services Ltd and De Jakes Fast Food and Restaurant Nigerian Ltd.

Dudafa was alleged to have between June 1 and June 4, 2015, contracted Iwejuo and Ebiwise Resources Ltd, to conceal N150million being alleged proceeds of crime.

EFCC also alleged that on April 27, Dudafa failed to furnish any information in relation to over N616 million held on his behalf by Seagate Property’s account

The prosecution said he also failed to disclose the sum of N560 million held for him by De Jakes Fast Food Ltd, as well as The sum of N10 million held for him by Ibejige Services Ltd.

The offence is said to have contravened the provisions of section 27 (3) (c) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act 2004.