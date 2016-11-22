Chief Judge FHC Says Judiciary Should Take Credit for Sustaining Democracy

Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Ibrahim Auta, has said that the judiciary should take the credit for the sustainance of ‎democracy in Nigeria.

Auta, who spoke in Abuja at a sensitization seminar for stakeholders on the Challenges to Deposit Insurance Law and Practice, said the Federal High Court in particular had done well to institutionalise democracy in the country.

He said: “Whether it is recognised or not, I dare say that the democracy we enjoy today just like the financial system stability being witness in this country is unilaterally attributable to the judiciary.

“We consciously refrained from any pronouncement that will undermine free and fair elections through our courage, vision‎ and dynamism as well as proactivity. But, unfortunately, we are handicapped as no one an low our trumpet for us.”

He called on judges to be more courageous in supporting government’s policy that would entrench the rule‎ of law, economic prosperity, and the well-being of the citizens as long as such government policy was supported by law.

Auta said the judiciary welcomed collaboration with the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation‎ (NDIC) adding that, “as the last hope of the common man, the judiciary has a vital role to play in strengthening the Nigerian financial system.”