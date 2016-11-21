Spieth Wins Australian Open Title after Play-off

World number five golfer, Jordan Spieth, yesterday won his second Australian Open title, with a play-off victory at Royal Sydney.

The 23-year-old American was two shots behind leader Geoff Ogilvy after three rounds but recovered from three bogeys in four holes to card a three-under 69.

It put him level with Australians Cameron Smith and Ashley Hall at 12 under, with Ogilvy two shots back.

Hall was closer with his approach at the first extra hole but could not match Spieth’s 12-foot birdie putt.

The two-time major winner became only the second American, after Jack Nicklaus, to win the title more than once.

Smith and Hall had the consolation of securing places in next year’s Open Championship at Royal Birkdale along with compatriot Aaron Baddeley, who finished in a five-way tie for fourth.