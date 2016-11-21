PDP Hails Ex-President Jonathan at 59

Says Nigerians yearning for his return

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday congratulated Nigeria’s former president, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, on his 59th birthday.

In the congratulatory message issued on behalf of the party by the Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee of the PDP, Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, the part praised the former president for some of the legacies he created while in office.

The statement signed by the PDP spokesman, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, said many Nigerians are clamouring for the return of the Bayelsa State-born former leader due to the present difficulties facing the nation.

The party congratulated the former president on behalf of the Board of Trustees (BoT), National Executive Committee (NEC), National Caucus and the entire PDP family on the occasion of his 59 birthday anniversary.

“At 59, your legacies and achievements in academia, politics, governance and social life remain indelible and worthy of emulation by well-meaning people. You are a shining light during and after office as one of the Heads of State in Nigeria and Africa in general who willingly conceded power to the opposition in the interest of peace and democracy.

“In less than two years of leaving office, Nigerians are yearning and crying for your return especially as your successor who won the 2015 presidential election on the altar of propaganda and lies against your administration has done no better since he took over from you on May 29, 2015.

“The harvest of your electoral reforms for free, fair and credible electoral and democratic processes for which the All Progressives Congress (APC ) is the primary beneficiary of have been eroded and quickly replaced with inconclusive elections, electoral apathy, voter inducement, intimidation, harassments and unfair incarceration.