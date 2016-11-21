Ondo: INEC Must Postpone Election By Three Weeks, Says PDP

Warns against repeat of 1965, 1983 saga

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday followed with its call for the postponement of the governorship election in Ondo State with a demand that the poll be shifted for three weeks by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Addressing journalists in Abuja after a meeting of the National Caretaker Committee of the PDP with former ministers from the party’s platform, the spokesman, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, said that since INEC was partly responsible for creating confusion over its candidacy, it should postpone the election to allow the court decide on who picks the ticket.

“The point we are trying to make is that INEC should immediately postpone ‎the Ondo election. We have reasons for saying that. In the case of Edo State, they postponed it for no just cause. In the case of Rivers, they also postponed it but that of Ondo State there are enough justifications for postponing the election.

“The fact is that a major political party has issues regarding its candidacy and in a matter that was principally caused by INEC because INEC monitored the primary conducted by the National Caretaker Committee which produced Eyitayo Jegede as PDP candidate for the election,” he explained.