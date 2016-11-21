Okowa Mourns as Alice Ukoko, ‘Women of Afrika’ Founder, Dies in London

Says her fight against harmful cultural practices indelible

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has said that the contributions of United Kingdom-based legal practitioner and rights activist, Mrs Alice Ukoko, especially to the fight against harmful cultural practices against women in Africa are etched firmly in the sands of time.

Reacting on Monday to the reported death of the founder of ‘Women of Afrika’ charity in a London hospital on Saturday, November 19, 2016, Okowa noted that her contributions, particularly to the fight against female circumcision, otherwise referred to as female genital mutilation, as well as “her commitment to the empowerment of the women of Africa” stood her out in bold relief as a great African woman.

Ukoko’s “vision for the future of women in the Africa Diaspora and around the World” was outstanding, the governor further noted in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Charles Aniagwu.

She created and directed the drama, “The African Maiden”, to draw attention to the irreversible damage certain cultural beliefs and practices do to the African girl-child.

Ukoko, who hailed from Uzere in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State, was an activist for women’s rights and political liberation.

A one-time governorship aspirant in Delta State, her activism saw her being featured as a guest on several radio and television programmes, especially in the Uk.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I mourn the exit of the iconic Mrs Alice Ukoko who fought against harmful traditional practices against women and the girl-child”, Aniagwu quoted Okowa as saying.