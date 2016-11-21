Ganduje Commissions N644 Million Road Named after Okorocha

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Kano State Governor, Dr. Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, on Monday commissioned the N644m reconstructed Court Road in the Sabon Gari area of the state and named it after Imo state Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha.

Speaking on Monday during the commissioning ceremony, Ganduje stated that the road was reconstructed mainly from tax-payers’ money from the area.

He added that it was one among many projects being funded through Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

“The reconstruction of Court Road was one of our first steps in terms of road construction because of its importance. I am glad to announce that it was funded with IGR.

“I also want to say that the people living in this area are very important to Kano state government because they have been supportive. I urge them to continue to pay their tax, live in peace; and I assure them of continued support and protection of the government. Today, we are renaming this road as Owelle Rochas Okorocha Road with immediate effect,” Ganduje said.