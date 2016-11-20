Stanbic IBTC Fine Arts Event

Deeper insights on the connection between arts and business will be on showcase in Lagos as Stanbic IBTC organises its annual Fine Arts and The Acts event. The event, slated for Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, on November 23, will feature an arts exhibition.

The art exhibition will also feature a wide range of art works from abstract art to photography Contemporary artistes such as Olumide Oresegun, D Okhai Ojeikere, Kainebi Osahenye and Muraina Oyelami will be showing. Others are Jumoke Sanwo, Angela Isiuwe, Gerald Chukwuma, Dipo Doherty and Olufemi Oyewole. The event is themed ‘Inspired by Nigeria’

“Our support for and collaboration with the arts community is designed to drive economic development, inspire creativity and innovation and create the background for the existence of a diverse group of people whose skills and expertise are instrumental in moving society forward,” stated Mrs. Sola David-Borha, CEO, Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc. In the same manner that values, tastes, attitudes, social and cultural norms, as well as individual

preferences are factors that shape the perspective on which fine art is conceived and created, David-Borha said the Standard Bank Group, to which Stanbic IBTC belongs, has in its 153 years of existence mastered the art of creating products and services designed to meet the needs of a diverse clientele.