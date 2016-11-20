Samad Rabiu…To Whom Honour is Due

•BUA Group boss wins South Africa’s award

Industry is a taxing field, in which the degree of brilliance in the performance is left to the merchant’s honour. In full acknowledgment of this fact, the founder and Executive Chairman, BUA Group, Abdulsamad Rabiu, emerged the 2016 All Africa Industrialist of the Year at the 2016 All Africa Business Leaders Awards grand finale. A statement by the company on Tuesday said that the award was conferred on Rabiu weeks after he won the 2016 West African Industrialist of the Year at the AABLA West African Regional Awards.

It explained that nine African best business leaders in various categories were celebrated at the 2016 AABLA organised in partnership with CNBC Africa in Johannesburg, South Africa. Being successful in business is the most fascinating kind of art. It is what separates the men from the boys; the pretender from the seasoned entrepreneur. And you can see in Abdulsamad Rabiu’s dynamic enterprise both the lush and tensile strength of a business giant and leader of men. His matchless finesse, acumen and resolve as BUA Chairman landed him the privileged role of the Bank of Industry (BOI)’s substantive Chairman until his retirement, recently.

Until his retirement, Rabiu led the development bank with incomparable brilliance, fortitude and tact. At the end of his tenure, he left the BOI richer and stronger than he met it thus making him the best thing to happen to the bank in recent years. Over the past few years, Rabiu began working outside the box to make his peers understand that only their unstoppable people’s power could effect real change. He projects a manic self-confidence in public. He still has his edge: prosperity hasn’t robbed him of his disrespect for conventional wisdom, his spooky ability to see around corners, and his feral determination to make perfect products at all costs. All in all, success becomes him.

ON THE TRAIL OF TAYO AYENI

•SKYMIT BOSS PLANS BIG FOR YULETIDE

•WHY HE IS HAVING IT SO GOOD

He who doesn’t take risks, would never drink champagne. The honeyed tang of success sweetens the bubbles and froth of the choicest liquor. But only the champions among me enjoy this perk. Men like Tayo Ayeni. Ayeni no doubt fulfills the poster icon stereotype. Having paid his due, the proud owner of a thriving car dealership, Skymitt Motors, is having the time of his life. Things are looking up for him at work and the home front. And just recently, he acquired a multi-million naira mansion on Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos.

News making the rounds is that the Chief Executive Officer of Skymitt Motors is getting set to host a massive celebration during the Yuletide. Unlike the frequent gatherings where he shows the goodness of his heart by catering to the poor and the needy, the upcoming event is meant to celebrate his 55th birthday. To this end, he has been pulling all the stops to ensure the event proceeds with the maximum of pomp and fanfare.

Although the event is still a month away, it is no surprise that the Ilesha-born dude is planning for it many days ahead. His record for meticulousness and long-term planning is what has brought him the huge success he now enjoys. Ayeni understands that in the end, you are measured not by how much you undertake but by what you finally accomplish. This is why he never leaves anything to chance.