  Oshiomhole: I Never Dreamt of Becoming a Councilor  

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Immediate past governor of Edo state, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, yesterday said he never dreamt of becoming a councillor, given his family background and upbringing.

Oshiomhole stated this at Auchi, when the people of Afemai (Edo North) district hosted him to a grand reception in honour of his eight years’ meritorious service as governor of Edo state.

The former governor who reflected his humble background said he has surpassed his own expectation by becoming governor of the state. He said he was forever indebted to the people for the privilege he was given to serve adding, “for my mother who is in this occasion, it was not in our expectation that I will ever become a councillor.”

The immediate past governor who used the occasion to tender apology for coming five and half hours behind schedule, said it was not deliberate because he went to support President Muhammadu Buhari who was in Ondo state for the grand rally for the APC candidate.

He said, “We need to win Ondo so that we can have a friendly neighbour we can do business with. It is not enough to shun that rally because Mr. President was in our own rally which brought in Obaseki.”

Acknowledging that though his administration tried its best to elevate governance in Edo state during his eight years of reign, Oshiomhole said there are still much to be done that he didn’t do because “no government can satisfy the yearnings and aspiration of everybody.”

“There is so much to be done that we didn’t do hard as we try, government cannot do everything. It wasn’t deliberate; that was why you all agreed to vote not only to consolidate, but to continue to do those things that we did not do”, he stated.

On his successor, Oshiomhole declared: “Godwin encouraged me in 2006 to come and do politics. Now I have retaliated by bringing him from the banking hall to come and become governor. Thank God today he is my worthy successor and I know with him, Edo will be better for it. He will perform more than me.”

Earlier in a welcome address, chairman of the Reception Organising Committee and former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Tom Uloko on behalf of the people of Edo North, thanked Oshiomhole for doing them proud.

Goodwill messages were also given by the Otaru of Auchi, HRH Aliru Momoh Ikelebe III; the Head Clan of Shomorika, HRH Oba Sule Ijaiye; and the Odje of Ivbiaro, Owan East local government Area of the state.

Dignitaries present include the former deputy governor, Dr. Pius Odubu; Governor Godwin Obaseki and his wife Betsy; Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu and his wife Maryann; Senator Domingo Obende, Edo SSG, Osarodion Ogie; Chief of Staff, Taiwo Akerele; member, representing Egor/Ikpoba-Okha Federal Constituency, Johnson Agbonayinma, traditional rulers and a host of others.