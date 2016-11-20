N’Assembly’s Current Probe

Despite what seems like the best effort of the Jonathan’s administration to settle the protracted dispute out-of-court, the House of Representatives under the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari recently set up an ad hoc committee to investigate what the lawmakers described as alleged corruption, malpractices and breach of due process in the award of OPL 245.

The seventh House of Representatives under President Jonathan had conducted similar investigation but did not present their report, apparently due to the resolution of the matter by the Jonathan’s administration.

Operators in the sector have described as strange, the current decision of the 8th House to re-open investigation into an oil block awarded in 1998, which has been resolved after several litigations in Nigerian courts, as well as international arbitration.

At the beginning of the investigative session, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), AA Oil and Gas and Malabu Oil had shunned the committee.

Also a former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Richard Akinjide (SAN), had written to the committee on behalf of Shell insisting that the House had no power to investigate the matter.

According to some oil and gas operators, the lawmakers are insisting that the $1.1 billion paid by Shell and Agip for OPL 245 was meant for the federal government, when it is a common knowledge that the only entitlement of the federal government in the award of oil block is signature bonus, while the beneficiary of the award (in this case, Malabu) is entitled to the full value of the block ($1.1 billion) if it divests its stake.