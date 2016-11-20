Missing Charity Aiyedogbon: Ex-Husband Sues Lagos Lawyer, Ugwuonye for N10bn

For allegedly falsely accusing him of having a hand in the sudden disappearance of his estranged wife, Charity Aiyedogbon, David Aiyedogbon, the ex-husband of the missing woman has instituted a defamation of character suit of ten billion naira against Lagos Lawyer, Emeka Ephraim Ugwuonye.

The suit, with number CV/2750/16, between David Aiyedogbon (Plaintiff) and Emeka Ugwuonye (Defendant) on defamation of character, before Justice Peter Kekemeke of Federal High Court 14, Apo Abuja; also prays that the defendant be ordered to pay for the cost of the suit.

The Plaintiff is also seeking an order of perpetual injunction “restraining the Defendant, his Agents, Privies, Associates or whosoever called” from making further defamatory publications against him and his family members.

At the resumed hearing of the matter, Wednesday, the Court granted a request brought before it by way of motion ex-parte, for service outside its jurisdiction by the lead prosecution Counsel, Tony Ogbulafor. The matter is adjourned to January 30, 2017 for report of service.

Ugwuonye had posted severally on the Due Process Advocates (DPA), a Facebook group, claiming to have evidence of the involvement of the missing Chacha’s ex-husband, David Aiyedogbon in her sudden disappearance.

In an earlier reaction to Ugwuonye’s allegation, Mr. Aiyedogbon washed his hands over the disappearance of the woman and wrote his accuser, through his lawyers, demanding an apology, failure which he would institute a suit against him for defamation of character.

The letter titled: “Defamation of the character of David Aiyedogbon; demand for apology,” signed by his lawyer, Obiora Ilo and made available to newsmen, expressly states: “It is our instruction to demand an unqualified apology from you to our client through our chambers for the defamatory publications you have made of and concerning our client.”

Meanwhile, all is now set for an autopsy/DNA test on the body earlier allegedly displayed by Ugwuonye on Facebook, to ascertain its real identity. Sources from the Federal Capital Territory Police command confirm that Coroner’s Forms and an Order of a Court have been procured for same.