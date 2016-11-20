Grow a Pair Mr. President! Iyabo Obasanjo Berates President Muhammadu Buhari from Abroad

•Former lawmaker blames incumbent president for state of the nation

Finally, Iyabo Obasanjo has regained her voice and fabled bluster. Like a rat squeaking in outrage to bait a cat from the comfort of sewer pipe, Iyabo recently called out President Muhammadu Buhari, chiding him for failing to turn the fortunes of the country around. The first daughter of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, condemned President Buhari, claiming that almost everything in the country is upside down, under his watch.

In an interview, the former lawmaker said the incumbent president’s focus on oil and gas at a time when the world has moved on to other growth and commerce areas, is an indication that change has obviously not come. Iyabo, who now lectures at a university in the US, said she no longer follows developments in Nigeria on a regular basis. Since her embarrassing loss of the Senate seat during the 2011 general election, Senator Iyabo Obasanjo has been absent on the political and social scenes.

Well, even before her loss, the veterinary doctor-turned-politician and eldest daughter of former President Olusegun Obasanjo had not been a fixture on the social scene. By virtue of her father’s position, however, she became a sought-after acquaintance by many, especially after her appointment as Commissioner for Health by former Ogun State Governor Otunba Gbenga Daniel. Perhaps because of the shame of being trounced so badly in her father’s native land, Iyabo, whose marriage to Jimi Bello, crashed many years ago, relocated abroad on the pretext that she was going to Harvard for further studies.

FORTY IS THE CHARM…OBA SAHEED ELEGUSHI’S WIFE, OLORI ARAMIDE, PLANS EPIC 40TH BASH

•CELEBRITY MONARCH TO HOST NIGERIA’S HIGH SOCIETY TO QUEEN’S ANNIVERSARY

The palace pulsed and gaiety sauntered in a dainty swagger through its hallowed confines as Olori Aramide Sekinat Elegushi celebrated her 40th birthday. The wife and queen of celebrity monarch, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi (Kusenla III), was ushered into her new age with a prayer session, followed by a small party for invited dignitaries later in the day.

Oba Elegushi will however, treat his stylish queen and mother of three to a proper birthday bash in few weeks. The event is highly anticipated and guests are already booking their black and white attires in accordance with the dress code for the occasion. Interestingly, Olori Aramide’s heartthrob, Oba Saheed Elegushi, is also 40, having reached the landmark age in April this year. The couple got married 14 years ago having met as undergraduates at the University of Lagos. Ever since, their love has been waxing stronger every year.

SHADY PROPHECY! FIVE DEPUTY GOVERNORS CARPET PRIMATE AYODELE OVER ‘FALLACIOUS’ PREDICTION

•WHY THEY DON’T BELIEVE HIS REVELATIONS

Deep in the shady sadness of his forecast and far from the healthy breath of blissful words, tragedy looms in a hideous cape, promising grief and taunting the peace of five southeastern administrators. Soon after the Spiritual Head of the INRI Evangelistic Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, revealed a terrible prediction about the imminent fate of five deputy governors in Nigeria, the latter have dismissed his prediction as mere fabrication.

The deputy governors of Abia, Ebonyi, Kano, Sokoto and Taraba states have rejected a prophecy by Primate Ayodele, that they will run into trouble with their principals (State governors) before the end of their tenure. Reacting to the prophecy on Tuesday, the Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State, Dr. Kelechi Igwe, described it as fallacious and one intended to create rancour and disaffection in the polity.

“Primate Ayodele could not have heard from God because he has been in the business of releasing false prophecies at every turn in the politics of Nigeria and the world.

“It was he who predicted that President Goodluck Jonathan would win the 2015 presidential election; it was he who predicted that Governor Ahmed el- Rufai would not win the governorship election in Kaduna State last year and it was the same man who recently predicted victory for Hillary Clinton, the Democratic Party candidate in the just-concluded elections in the United States,” he said.