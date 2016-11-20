Corruption of the Mind is Nigeria’s Real Problem, Says Philosopher

Okon Bassey in Uyo

For the fight against corruption in the country to really succeed, the Federal Government has been urged not to concentrate on retrieving funds from perceived corrupt citizens but must set up programmes to the fight corruption of the mind.

The President of Nigeria Philosophical Association (NPA), Prof. Joseph C. Agbakoba, said in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital, that the fight against corruption in the country may be a mirage except government fights against the corruption of the mind.

Agbakoba who was in the state for the 2016 biennial conference of the association which took place at the University of Uyo (UNIUYO), emphasized that without re-orienting the minds of Nigerians, the fight against corruption in the country might end in futility.

He reasoned that corruption perpetuated at any level was an act of injustice, maintaining that to get rid of corruption in the country, government and individuals must imbibe the spirit of justice, rationality and honour.

The President of the Nigeria Philosophical Association challenged federal institutions such as National Orientation Agency (NOA) and the mass media of government to rise to their responsibilities by creating awareness for good virtues in the minds of Nigerians.

His words, “Corruption is one thing, corrupt thinking is another. Nigeria’s problem is not only corruption, corrupt thinking is the workings of the mind and that is more dangerous.

“We have corrupt thinking in and outside government; and how do we address this, you don’t catch a criminal today or corrupt person today and say you have succeeded.”