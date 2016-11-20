Akeredolu: Phony Opinion Poll Won’t Distract Me

James Sowole in Akure

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) in Ondo State, Chief Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, at the weekend described as unfortunate and mischievous the deployment of “phony” opinion polls for the governorship election.

Akeredolu, who rejected the poll that underrated his chances, said: ”I won’t be distracted by such”.

In a statement issued by his director of communications, Soji Alakuro, the APC standard bearer said ‎even though he knew the source of the opinion poll, he would not join issues with them because they are desperate and have lost focus.

”On Saturday, two national dailies published the result of a supposed opinion poll in which our candidate, the standard bearer of the APC, Chief Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu was placed behind the candidate of the initiators and funders of the reckless and mischievous venture they called an independent opinion poll.

“The APC is poised for victory and no amount of warped poll can stop the will of the people.

”Ordinarily, we needed not to respond to this unfortunate development. All the same, the public must be told the truth as well as the source ‎of the so called poll”, he said. .

Akeredolu alleged that the said poll emanated from the media aide to an interested external force bent on installing his stooge as governor of Ondo State.