 Tongues wag over Omowunmi Akinnifesi’s marital status

The 2005 winner of the Most beautiful Girl in Nigeria, Omowunmi Akinnifesi, is undoubtedly a dazzling beauty. The former beauty queen is simply statuesque, finely chiseled and angelic. She remains one of the few models whose beauty many spend fortunes to possess: attractive curvature, come-hither-look and shape. Such is the power of her beauty. These rare qualities, in addition to her commanding dress sense, usually make the stunning beauty the cynosure of all eyes at any public event.

While age is expected to reduce the sunshine in most beauties, Omowunmi possesses the quality that earned her the coveted crown way back. For her, it seems age has continued to renew her beauty with a stunning figure that leaves a lot of men drooling

But in spite of her beauty and rare qualities, the lady has refused to marry. This, Spyglass gathered, has set tongues wagging, with those around her beginning to show concern.

It is no secret that she has been romantically linked with many men since she won the crown 11 years ago. But, the more she was linked, the more she denies the existence of such relationship, most times, attributing it to an April fool joke. And her fans still keep wondering when she will be hit by the Cupid arrow.

The daughter of a former Central Bank of Nigeria director, Akinnifesi was born in Lagos, but spent her early years in Sierra Leone, before returning to her native Nigeria with her family. She attended the prestigious Queen’s College, Yaba, where she won several prizes for her art work. In 2008, Akinnifesi graduated from the University of Lagos with a degree in Geography and Regional Planning. She went on to obtain a master’s degree in Environmental Monitoring, Modelling, and Management from King’s College London