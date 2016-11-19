PDP Seeks Postponement of Ondo Guber Election

Warn FG, INEC of looming crisis

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by Senator Ahmed Makarfi has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission to put off the Ondo State governorship election scheduled for next Saturday, November 26, to allow the court to decide on the authentic candidate of the party.

The party warned that both the Federal Government and the electoral body should be ready to take responsibility for the consequences of the clandestine plan to scheme PDP’s candidate out of the governorship contest.

In a statement issued on Saturday by the party’s spokesman, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, the PDP faction described the indefinite adjournment of its appeal case against the judgment given by Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abujam as a ploy to ensure that the legitimate candidate of the party is prevented from contesting the election.

“We call on INEC to postpone the election pending the determination of the suit before the Supreme Court. We make this call against the backdrop of the fact that INEC is a party to the suit before the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court and is well aware of the steps taken by certain parties to the Suit to frustrate the course of justice,” he said.

PDP said the action of the Appeal court has clearly shown that it’s Justices have succumbed to the bullying and intimidating tactics adopted by the Directorate of State Security Services during recent raids on residences of some of the judges.