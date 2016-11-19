Nissan Patrol Dares Competition with Class-leading Attributes

By Bennett Oghifo

Nissan has for the umpteenth time tweaked its flagship SUV Patrol Y62 with unprecedented zest and ergonomics.

Now fortified with a futuristic look that stands out for its unique combination of the most recent technologies and new design DNA, Nissan says, the Y62 would chart a new growth path for the brand in Africa.

Nissan isn’t sparing anything to make the new Patrol a delight of car buffs with added feelings of top quality, superb luxury and class leading comfort in the longest established nameplate on the 4WD (Four-wheel-drive) scene.

Assembled in Nigeria at the Stallion NMN plant in Lagos, the new Y62 Patrol as it’s fondly called epitomises Nissan’s tagline: ‘Innovation that excites.’

Car enthusiasts would discover Nissan has shifted attention to user friendliness and flexibility of design to meet customers’ demands for daily usage and leisure activities.

“The new Patrol adapts to the needs of consumers by breaking away from its ‘previous off-roader’ status to become urbane-friendly SUV with far more refined proposition that offers a dramatically improved ride quality and fuel economy than its predecessor.”

Amit Sharma, Stallion NMN head of sales and marketing gave further insights to the new Y62, he described as a technological savvy SUV with all the expectancy of a luxury sedan.

He said the ambient lighting inside the Patrol welcomes the driver and occupants and creates an ambience of luxury and convenience that also turn off the lights automatically after 30 seconds.

The Patrol isn’t just redefined luxury but imbued with all the trappings of opulence. Mr. Sharma said the quieter cabin was achieved using laminated glass, high tech insulation, aerodynamic design and rigid body while the cooling air from the side curtain vents significantly reduce sun heat from the side windows.

The inside temperature can be cooled down from 50 degree Celsius to 20 degree Celsius in three minutes,” the Stallion NMN sales and marketing helmsman added.

But why is the Patrol uniquely different from competitions? The automaker says: “the goal of the Patrol was to deliver power to the road in the most effective way possible.”

Some of the new technologies used include Independent Dual Wishbone Suspension in front and rear; Hydraulic Body Motion Control (HBMC); large diameter tyres; high body rigidity; large brake discs and callipers with hydraulic booster.

The HBMC which is rarely offered in most SUVs provides secure driving situations in the Patrol to guard against rollover when cornering at higher speed, thus ensuring better handling and control.

However, in off road driving, a different effect is sought to ensure wheels on one side or opposite sides of the vehicle always remain in contact with the surface to maintain traction (one vehicle, two different suspension requirements.) Suffice to say the Patrol is the first SUV to use HBMC system which is a superior system to the KPSS system in competitions.

Nissan Patrol is undoubtedly one of Nissan’s most revolutionary designs ever in the Patrol’s 64-year history and has to this day incorporated the most innovative, highest quality and highest value luxury components in Nissan history.

Compared with notable competition, the new Patrol offers substantial ground clearance of 283mm which is 58mm greater than rear axle Land Cruiser L200 Series for instance.

Naturally aspirated, the Y62 comes equipped with VK56VD – a 5.6litre double overhead cam, 32 valves, and a V8 endurance engine developed by Nissan powertrain engineers with excellent throttle response and acceleration, engine flexibility, benchmark durability, top efficiency and lower emissions.

The Patrol engine also features the latest technologies to ensure best in class performance – Variable Valve Event and Lift (VVEL) with Continuous Valve Timing Control (C-VTC); Direct Injection Gasoline (DIG) and Electrical control coupling fan system. This system optimizes fan operation speed from idling to high speeds by monitoring engine and air conditioner cooling requirements electronically thus reducing noise level and enhancing fuel economy.

At city speeds, the broad spread of ratios is perfectly matched to the smooth delivery of torque from 5.6litre V8 and on the highway the Patrol lopes along at 110km/h with the engine only a tick above idle. And when stoked, it responds with a throaty induction-snarl matched by impressive acceleration, particularly when overtaking.

Features

Standard in the Y62 Patrol range are Bluetooth phone and audio streaming; large format front DVD player; a 2GB hard drive music server with 13 speakers; USB and iPod connectivity; steering wheel audio controls; intelligent key access; three-zone climate control, front, side and curtain airbags with active front headrests and around view camera.

Interior

The new Patrol is one of the largest cars in the luxury SUV category. It’s bigger in all exterior dimensions and, not surprisingly, it is heavier. There’s plenty of interior space and the sort of comfort levels that you expect from a vehicle with wood grain finishes, and up-market dash layout and high quality finishes.

With all three rows of seats occupied, there’s still 550 litres of storage space and when the second and third row seats are folded, the new Patrol can provide 3100 litres with a virtually flat floor.

Verdict

Nissan’s latest SUV is packed with the most technologically imbued gadgets ever, wielding significant quality and performance over competitions such as Toyota Land Cruiser L200, Lexus LX570, Mercedes Benz GL-Class and the Range Rover.