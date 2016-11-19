Military Guns Down Another Suicide Bomber in Maiduguri

Senator Iroegbu in Abuja

Tragedy was averted on Saturday when Nigerian security operatives intercepted another suicide bomber who attempted to penetrate a transit camp of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) along Muna Garage in Maiduguri, Borno State.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in the North-East, confirmed the latest development in a statement by PRNigeria, barely 24 hours after three suicide bombers were gunned down in similar fashion.

The spokesperson of NEMA, North-East, Mr. Ibrahim Abdulkadir, also confirmed that the mangled body of the suicide bomber had been evacuated.

“While suspecting the ulterior motive of the suicide bomber with his strange behaviour, the security operatives attempted to accustom him.

“But in his attempt to detonate the explosive device, he was gunned down by the security,” the statement read.

PRNigeria gathered that the transit camp is used to check and screen potential displaced people before being allowed into any of the IDP Camps in Maiduguri and others in Borno State.

