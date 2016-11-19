Lucky Omoluwa Records  Another First

Sir Lucky Omoluwa, the CEO, Pinnacle Communications, is widely recognised to have recorded many firsts in his endeavour.

Again, the communication guru, who is head and shoulders above many others in the industry, is set to score another first, with the launching of his Digital Switch Over (DSO) in broadcasting in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, in December 2016.

It was gathered that the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, had expressed government’s readiness to launch the DSO in Abuja by December. This came following a tour of the facility where the Minister had also expressed satisfaction, adding that Omoluwa’s company would definitely launch the country unto the global map in digital communications.

The Minister, it was learnt, further extolled the virtues of Omoluwa whom he described as a “goal getter and transparent entrepreneur.”

He added that, in spite of the initial glitch that almost affected the launch of the DSO, he still blazed the trail.

Indeed, there is a lot of untold stories about the Delta State- born suave businessman. Omoluwa, who is widely described as a mesmerising maestro of the broadcast communications industry by industry watchers, navigates a personal cultural universe uneasy to caricature or deride as too pedestrian or elitist.

What this unassuming businessman has going for him is that he does not allow the frills and thrills of vulgar materialism erode the more sublime traits that are prime requirements of an astute businessman.

His intellect has made great impacts in the broadcast communication industry, thereby taking Pinnacle Communications to enviable heights.