KEDCO Clarifies Alleged Rejection of Power Allocation

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company Plc (KEDCO) has clarified that the company does not reject power allocated to it as insinuated in some sections of the media recently.

Speaking through the firm’s spokesperson, Mohammed Kandi, it called on customers in its coverage area of Kano, Katsina and Jigawa States to disregard the rumour making the rounds that the company was rejecting power allocated it to frustrate debtor customers.

The company also explained that the ongoing load control as introduced by the management was to ensure equitable distribution of power so as to satisfy the electricity needs of all classes of customers.

It said: “The system is to ensure equitable and balance power distribution to our customers irrespective of their status. We understand that whilst some people are happy some who have been

enjoying 24 hours of supply are certainly not.

“Our load distribution is based on allocation we received from the national grid. Only recently, our company received its 8 percent statutory allocation from the grid. However, due to system exigencies which include mostly frequency control and capacity limitations, this cannot be achieved at all times.”