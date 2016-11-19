IT Berlin 2017: British Airways Partners NTDC 

The British Airways (BA) has shown its readiness to partner with the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) on the 2017 IT-Berlin in Germany, the largest world travel market in Europe.

Director General of NTDC, Mrs Sally Mbanefo, said this in a brief chat with journalists at the end of the 2016 edition of Akwaaba Africa Travel Market, held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos, recently.

Mbanefo disclosed that she and the BA Regional Director, Mr Demola Sanya, along with the airline’s foreign directors and officials were working on the modalities to make the partnership achieve the rationale behind it, which according to her, is to take the gospel of the Nigerian Tourism industry to the whole world via IT-Berlin.

She also revealed the readiness of the Namibia to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with NTDC. The intending MOU with Namibia, according to her, will help in promoting the Nigerian tourism.