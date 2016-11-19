Indomie Wows Customers with Loyalty Rewards 

More customers have continued to appreciate the Indomie brand for keeping to its promises as the brand rewarded another set of winners in the ongoing “You Like No Other” promo.

According to the company, the promo which kicked off last month has so far produced no fewer than 5000 winners both in the product and cash categories and more winners were still expected before the promo ends in December.

The General Manager of Dufil Prima Foods Plc, Mr. Girish Sharma noted that the promo was conceived to celebrate, recognise and reward consumers of the brand with over N600 million prizes.

“The ‘You Like No Other’ Promo which commenced barely a month ago is borne out of the need to celebrate the uniqueness in everyone, reward our consumers and also give back to the society”, he explained.

Shedding more light on how to partake in the promo, Group Public Relations and Events Manager of the company, Mr. Tope Ashiwaju explained that, “consumers are required to simply cut out the unique character in front of any Indomie special pack, once they collect any 20 different characters, they automatically win an instant Indomitable carton, and for those who can collect up to 50 different unique characters, they are entitled to two indomitable cartons and a cash prize of N100,000 instantly.”

He added that “Today’s prize presentation ceremony is organised to ­show to the world that the promo is real, as we shall be issuing a cheque of N100,000 each to 20 winners today and we will continue to give as more winners emerge”.

Appreciating the effort of the company, Ms.Tosin, one of the winners stated: “I never imagined winning up to N100,000 could be this easy in a time such­ as this when many are spending less on promo. I am overwhelmed by this gesture and I say a very big thank you to the company.”