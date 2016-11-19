Heineken Lagos Fashion, Design Week 2016 Hosts Impressive Line-up

By Azuka Ogujiuba

The Heineken Lagos Fashion and Design Week returned for its sixth edition this year. The annual event, attracted over 10,000 fashion insiders, including buyers, retailers, local and international press, celebrities, models, and special guests, during the four-day line-up, which featured runway shows from Africa’s finest fashion design talent, the Fashion Business Series, Fashionomics, LFDW X Retail and the #Heineken Lagos Fashion and Design Week After Party.

The runway featured an outstanding line-up of emerging and established designers from all over Africa including David Tlale, Laduma, Lanre da Silva-Ajayi, Sophie Zinga, Tsemaye Binitie, Maxivive, Ejiro Amos Tafiri, Washington Roberts and a host of others.

One of the major highlights of the week, was the Fashion Business Series, held on the 27thth of October. It was a resounding success. Tagged “Beyond Fashion” and hosted in partnership with FETS Wallet and Pal Pensions, the seminar attracted professionals from the fashion industry (and beyond) who gathered to discuss the business of fashion and its potential to the growth of the economy. Panel conversations included focus on how to create value through fashion; bloggers and their role in promoting the growth of the industry and a look at Nigeria’s leather industry.

The event also featured Fashionomics ,a presentation powered by the African Development Bank (AfDB). The panel featured Ousmane Dore, Country Manager for Nigeria at African Development Bank; Ms. Aisha Abubakar, the Minister of Trade and Investment; Mr. Segun Awolowo, the Executive Director of Nigeria Export Promotion Council, NEPC, and many others, who discussed investing in the growth of Nigeria’s garment and textile industry. Enthusiastic attendees of the panel also commented on the importance of Nigerian fashion industry leaders to join in on the conversation about the industry.

LFDW X Retail returned as a key commercial hub for guests from day 2 – 4. Designed to further position retail as a primary tool that contributes to the growth of the Nigerian fashion industry, this initiative was pushed by the Style House Files #BuyNigerian campaign. Guests were able to shop a curated selection of fashion and lifestyle products from brands such as Kene Rapu, Titi Bello, Kamokini, Needle Point, among others.

Heineken Lagos Fashion and Design Week is supported by Maybelline, Jumia, FETS Wallet, NEPC, Sterling Bank, Vlisco and The British Council.