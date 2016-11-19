 Governor Amosun’s billion-naira mansion near completion

Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State is surely living his dream. The governor, whose cap has become a sort of identity, is living up to the billing as one of the richest governors in the country, and not even the hard-biting economic recession can stop it. Spyglass learnt that Amosun is set to complete the construction of his mansion that was started two years ago. This superlative house is located at First Avenue in Ibara Housing Estate, where the upper crusts of the society in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, have their homes. As proof of its ownership, the building is being handling by leading an Italian construction company, Monterosa. The company is regarded as one of the most experienced and most expensive building construction companies in the country.

According to sources close to the construction, the building has set the governor back with several billions of naira, which he is said to be working seriously to complete before January. This has made the builders to intensify their efforts, working day and night on the sprawling property.

As revealed, the new building, a pure statement in opulence has an underground bullet proof banquet hall that can sit 350 people, and an underground car park that can accommodate 50 cars.

Not only that, all windows and doors in the house, it was further learnt, would be fitted with bullet proof materials that are so uniquely constructed, leaving privileged visitors to the property flabbergasted. It has every appliances imported from either France, Dubai, Italy or Germany, the source added.

Another source revealed that the house is not actually new. It used to be a storeyed building owned by the governor before he became the rocky state’s number one citizen. The house was becoming dilapidated before Amosun decided to give it a facelift into something new and unique.