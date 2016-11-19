Dunlop, Michelin, Pirelli in race for NAJA Tyre Brand Award

As the 2016 Edition of the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) Awards slated for November 24draws closer, there is growing excitement over which product will emerge Tyre Brand of the Year (TBY).

Three popular international tyre brands Nigeria comprising Dunlop, Michelin, and Pirelli in the country’s market space have emerged finalists of the 2016 awards namely. The Tyre Brand of the Year title is based on public perception of product performance based on longevity and ability to withstand pressure on Nigerian roads.

Voting has been on-going for more than a month and counting. Fifty percent of voting will come from members of the public, while the remaining 50% will be done by members of NAJA. As of press time, the result from votes from the public was deemed too close to predict a winner.

Dunlop is a brand of tyres owned by various companies around the world. It is owned and operated by Goodyear Tyre and Rubber Company in North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. In India, the brand is owned by Dunlop India Ltd. whose parent company is the Ruia Group.

In Asia, it has presence in Japan, China, Indonesia, Thailand and Russia. In Africa and Latin America (except Mexico), it is owned by Sumitomo Rubber Industries.

The company has been in tyre business for 127 and counting. As part of Goodyear, it constitutes the third largest tyre company in the world.

Michelin Tyres, also a top contender for the coveted prize, is also 127 years old and counting. The company is the second largest tyre company in the world in terms of revenue generation. Michelin has its roots in France.

Pirelli is not just a top contender, but is also famous for being one of the oldest tyre companies in the world. Pirelli started operations in Italy in 1872. That means the company is 144 years old and counting.

The company is the world’s fifth-largest tyre manufacturer behind Bridgestone, Michelin, Continental and Goodyear, is present in over 160 countries, and has 19 manufacturing sites around the world and a network of around 10,000 distributors and retailers.