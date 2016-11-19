Buhari Signs Eight Bills into Law

Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

The Senior Special Assistant on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Ita Enang yesterday said that President Muhammadu Buhari had signed into law eight bills passed by the National Assembly.

The bills are on different sectors of the economy and development.

The new Acts are:

The Prevention of Crime Amendment Act 2016; the National Crop Varieties and Livestock Breeds (Registration) Amendment Act 2016;the Telecommunications and Postal Offences Amendment Act 2016; the National Agricultural Land Development Authority Amendment Act 2016; the Produce Enforcement of Export Standards Amendment Act2016, the Agricultural and Rural Management Training Institute Amendment Act 2016; the Bee Import Control and Management Amendment Act 2016 and the Water Resources Amendment Act 2016.

He said: “The bills were passed by the National Assembly and transmitted to Mr. President for assent and Mr. President today assented to them and they have automatically become law.

“Mr. President expresses his appreciation to leadership and membership of National Assembly, for the great work they did in considering the bills and the details that have gone into the bills

He said Buhari considered the Acts as very vital to the present administration and in consonance with. All Progressive Congress agenda and thanked the National Assembly very much.

He said Buhari had also directed ministries, departments and agencies and all government functionaries to always attend and make inputs whenever a public hearing on a bill was being conducted by the National Assembly.

He said: “This is unprecedented because this is the very first time in this administration that eight bills are forwarded to him at a go for assent.

“In all my years in the National Assembly except for the 46 bills which were passed a day to the end of that administration, no such number of bills has been passed and forwarded at once to the President for assent and no such number of bills has been assented to at a record time.

“I also consider it a record that bills have been passed on various sectors and in giving assent to the bill it did not lead to rancour or disputation as to what should be in and what should not be in.”

He said signing the bills into law was an evidence of the fact that the executive and the legislature were working together.