 Bland2Glam Celebrates Game-changing Move at SPAR

The event took place recently at SPAR Lekki with a room full of optimistic people who came ready to be inspired.

Conceptualised to celebrate Bland2Glam’s game-changing move as the first indigenous brand to be admitted into the lifestyle department of SPAR, the event honoured three leading game changers.

Denim and Kicks was the proposed dress code, which provided a relaxed atmosphere. The event began with a fun game of musical chairs hosted by Maria Okanrende, with a N50,000 gift card up for grabs. This got the attendees excited for the panel discussion that followed.

Founder and Creative Director of Bland2Glam, Seyi Banigbe served as the compere for the panel discussion with Funke Bucknor-Obruthe of Zapphire Events, Oke Maduewesi – Founder and CEO of Zaron Cosmetics, and Adesua Etomi, an award-winning actress.

Oke stressed the importance of setting timelines and milestones for any business idea. She emphasised the spirit of not giving up on oneself when all hope seems lost.

Oke reiterated the need to get to work once a business idea is conceptualised, saying it took her three years of research and planning to birth the Zaron idea.

Funke also spoke on how she turned a passion into a thriving business that paved the way for the industry in Nigeria.

She said teamwork was important for every organisation, noting how her team members complement one another. She also shared on the importance of balancing a family, as well as prioritising.

Adesua spoke on the importance of knowing your purpose and being true to yourself regardless of your environment. She also stressed the effectiveness of positive affirmations and maintaining a positive attitude in every situation.

These uplifting stories, business tips, life lessons and funny anecdotes shared, motivated and encouraged everyone as they left in high spirits ready to take on the world.