Suicide Bombers Strike in Maiduguri, North-east Nigeria

Michael Olugbode

Three suicide bombers, two females and a male, on Friday struck in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, with one detonating a bomb when intercepted by security personnel.

The spokesman of the police, Victor Isuku, told our correspondent that the incident happened at 3:50am at Jiddari Polo area of the troubled town.

He said: “By 3:50am today, mobile police personnel on guard duty opposite the Federal High Court, Jiddari Polo area of Maiduguri, sighted three suspected suicide bombers (two females & a male) running towards their sandbag. They ordered them to a halt for questioning. In the process, one of them detonated the IED strapped to her body, killing herself and one other male accomplice.

“The other female survivor was arrested alive and subsequently handed over to the military for further explanation and necessary follow-up actions.”

He added: “Police bomb disposal unit also mobilized to the scene to (defuse) unexploded IEDs on the bodies of the deceased suicide bombers.”

Isuku who revealed that there were two explosions, stated: “The second bang was as a result of the demolition of the remaining IEDs by police EOD units.”

He however said: “Normalcy has already been restored.”