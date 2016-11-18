Port Harcourt Club Holds Captain’s Cup Tourney

The 2016 edition of Port Harcourt Club 1924 will tee off tomorrow.

The tournament is to be organised in honour of Sir Emmanuel Okene, who has served his term as the captain of the golf section.

Golfers from all the Port Harcourt clubs in addition to players from Ogunnu Warri, Benin, Lagos, Aba and other clubs from the southern part of country will participate in the 18-hole kitty to be sponsored by Gas stock Nigeria.

A lot of prizes are to be won at the event in many categories including gentlemen nett, gross, guests and veteran.

Okene expressed gratitude to the members of his committee, sponsors and members of the golf section for the invaluable support rendered him in the past 12 months.