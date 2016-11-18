Pete Edochie Kisses for the First Time

Kenny’s Divas an Adaslim Film, has done what has not be done in the history of Nollywood, In this new flick Veteran filmmaker, Pete Edochie, the lead actor, who has never played a romantic role in a movie, broke the jinx by kissing Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, who is his love interest in the flick. It is also the first time both actors are starring in a movie together.

Ibrahim plays Edochie’s mistress while ex- Mr. Nigeria, Bryan Okwara, plays the lover boy. Produced by TV host, Ada Slim, and directed by Adim Williams, it parades an interesting cast that includes Cossy Orjiakor, Nora Roberts and Patrick Doyle. An intriguing tale of entangled pasts, the movie tells the story of a jewelry and precious stones merchant who sets up an all-female Team known as The K-SQUAD, for his local and international dealings.

The business operations of the team are running smoothly and profitably until a crack appears on the walls of Kapitol Mansion, when some persons are caught up in a twisted romantic roller coaster with the Boss’ mistress. The movie is scheduled to premiere in Lagos and Enugu States in December.