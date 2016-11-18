Oke Denies Arrest By Military

James Sowole in Akure

The November 26 election governorship candidate of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) in Ondo

State, Chief Olusola Oke, on Friday denied the rumour being peddled that he was arrested by the military.

He said it was a political means devised by his detractors to score cheap political goals.

While reacting to his alleged arrest by the military, Oke accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of being the sponsor of the rumour, adding that the campaign of calumny peddled against him only

made him more popular.

Rumours were rife in the state in Friday that Oke was arrested by the military for allegedly carrying arms.

But, speaking through his media aide, Mr Kolawole Olabisi, Oke said he was not arrested at any time by either the military or any other law enforcement agency, adding that he has since his formal declaration for the post of the governor of the state been moving round all parts of the state to solicit for support of the masses.

“As I talk to you now, Chief Olusola Oke is in Mahin in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State canvassing for the support of the people of the area in the forthcoming gubernatorial election.”