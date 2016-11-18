Kogi PDP Passes Vote of No Confidence on Bello’s Administration

Yekini Jimoh in Lokoja

The Kogi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday passed vote of no confidence on the administration of Governor Yahaya Bello, saying he has no value for human lives as the citizens are dying daily of common ailment due to lack of salary.

This was contained in a communique issued at a stakeholders’ meeting of the Kogi West senatorial district of the party held at Rekiya Ogheha Place in Lokoja.

The communique which was jointly signed by the former state Chairman of the party, Alhaji Hassan Salawu, and the Kogi West party Chairman, Taiwo Kola Ojo, stated that the party, after taking a critical look at the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration in the state, concluded that the administration has come to spread poverty, hardship and sickness as hundreds of people have been sent to their early graves due to poor economic management and insensitivity to the plights of the people.

They noted that the state has been turned into a punching bag by the APC even as it deployed the endless screening exercise carried out by the state government, saying several people have lost their lives through road accidents, exhaustion and cardiac arrest over the exercise

The party said the APC was running a government of deceit and blackmail, adding that the new direction policy agenda of Bello’s administration was aimed at strangulating the masses and making the poor poorer, adding that almost a year of the administration, nothing so far has been done in the state except “rudderless screening.”

The party also condemned in its entirety the frequent traveling of the governor outside the state, saying it is a flagrant abdication of his responsibility to give quality leadership and good governance.

PDP which called on members to come together and wrest power from the ruling party, said with the prevailing economic condition in the country, it was cleared that APC has failed the people.

The party said it has learnt its lessons in the last election and assured its members that by 2019, it will bounce back to win the governorship seat.

Meanwhile, in a swift reaction, Bello said previous PDP governments in the state were responsible for the rot they are trying to clean.

The governor who spoke through his Director General on Media and Publicity to the governor, Mr. Fanwo Kingsley, noted that “the last government left the civil service morally broken. Months went without payment of salaries.

“We are aware certain leaders are desperately bringing their people back to stifle the resolve of the present administration to refocus the state and reset our prospect as a people. Governor Bello is not expecting the PDP to be happy with his reforms and resolve to question previous administrations over how the commonwealth of the people was managed.

“The governor instituted the Staff Verification Exercise in order to expose and clean the rot of the past. Thousands of ghost workers were smuggled into the payroll of the state under the supervision of the PDP administration and instead of apologising to the people of the state for the inexplicable and unpardonable criminality, they are now attempting to blindfold the people,” he stated.