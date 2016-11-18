Jonathan in Sokoto, Condoles with Family of Late Sultan Dasuki, as Youths Hail former President

Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan, yesterday commiserated with the government and people of Sokoto State over the death of the 18th Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Ibrahim Dasuki, saying the deceased believed in the unity of the country.

Speaking during a condolence visit to Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar 111 in his palace in Sokoto yesterday, Jonathan stated that the late Dasuki was a man of peace who believed in peaceful resolution of conflict.

“While I was still in office, I visited late Dasuki in London and we spoke for three hours about the unity of this country.

“Sultan Dasuki strongly believed in the unity of this country and peaceful resolution of crisis. His demise is a period for us to think about how we should live together as Nigerians, as there can never be peace without development.

“He passed on at a time his wise counsel is highly needed and for him to have survived 93 years is a major achievement,”Jonathan said.

He maintained that the deceased lived a life of service to humanity and that his 93 years on earth was a major achievement.

Jonathan therefore, presented a letter of condolence to the Sultan and prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased.

Responding, the Sultan assured the former president that the the Sultanate Council would continue with the good legacies left by late Dasuki.

“We are not crying because we know that God gives and take anytime He wishes. We assure you that we will continue to work in the same direction he pushed us into.

“We will continue to reach out to everybody so that this country will be bettet for all,”he said.

He thanked Jonathan for the visit and wished him well in his future endeavour.

Jonathan was accompanied to the visit by the former governors of Kaduna, Sokoto and Jigawa states, Ahmed Makarfi, Attahiru Bafarawa and Sule Lamido.

Others were former Minister of Special Duties Kabiru Tanimu, former Minister of State for Health, Haliru Alhassan, former Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Aminu Wali, among others.

Meanwhile, hundreds of youths lined up at the Sultan Abubakar road leading to the palace , chanting the name of Jonathan.

In fact, the youths who came in large numbers, were chanting ‘sai Jonathan’ as the convoy of the former president left the palace.