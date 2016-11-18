Ikpeazu Delivers Made-in-Aba Shoes to Obasanjo

Chukwuemeka Okezie

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has delivered pairs of made-in-Aba shoes to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, at his Hilltop Mansion home in Ogun State.

The former President, had at the 2016 Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurship Forum in Lagos, ordered for size 42 of made-in-Aba shoes, through Governor Ikpeazu, who is also the “Chief Marketing Officer” of Made-in-Aba goods.

Speaking while delivering the shoes, Ikpeazu said: “Sir, you made an order for made in Aba shoes through me when we met last in Lagos two weeks ago, I am here today to deliver the shoes to you Sir. These shoes, including the one I am wearing are made by our people in Aba. We want you to wear them and tell others about them. As promoters of made-in-Aba products, we have taken it upon ourselves to promote made-in-Aba goods by wearing them and by telling others about them.”

Responding Obasanjo said: “Governor, I can’t thank you enough, and through you, I cannot thank my brothers and my sisters who have decided to adorn me with these wonderful, classy and classic shoes made in our land by our own people.

“For me, this is very significant in many ways. In fact, let me deliver to you a message from The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) which they ask me to deliver to you. Afreximbank is spearheading made-in-Africa, and they came during their annual meeting. The message they left for me to you is that they have heard so much about Aba, and they want me to get in touch with you so they can come back and pay a special visit to Aba, because they want to establish an industrial park in Aba to encourage production and exportation of goods made in Africa.

“And if the shoes you gave me here, which I am wearing one of them, feeling very comfortable on my feet, if they are good for me, I believe they should be good for Africa, and for anybody in Nigeria and indeed for anybody in the world.

“When we use what we make by ourselves for ourselves, others will simply join us in using them because we are proud of them.

“These shoes are so comfortable and they are so good. Anybody watching me, no matter how high or low, who wants to help Nigeria get out of recession quickly should call the makers of these shoes in Aba to make for them.”