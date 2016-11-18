DSS Raids Kano Bureaux De Change, Arrests Operators

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Friday stormed some bureaux de change (BDCs) in Kano and arrested operators for selling above the stipulated exchange rate.

Confirming the arrest of their members by DSS operatives, Kano Auditor General of the Al Amanat Bureau de Change Association, Mr Abdulhamid Kabir, said their members were arrested at exactly 10am on Friday by security personnel.

He said DSS operatives arrested over 20 members of their association at Wapa Bureau De Change market in Fagge and closed bureaux de change selling dollars above the exchange rates.

“I can confirmed to you that operatives whisked away our members whom they suspects of selling above the official price rate,” he said.