Corruption Fighting Back, Buhari Tells Kerry

2
1027

Tobi Soniyi in Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday lamented that his government’s war against corruption had been gruelling and tough, saying the perpetrators of the social malaise were viciously fighting back.

The president, according to his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, spoke during a meeting with the American Secretary of State, John Kerry, on the margins of the Conference on Climate Change (COP22) in Marrakech, Morocco.

Assuring Kerry, however, that Nigeria was determined to emerge victorious, Buhari explained that corrupt people had accumulated a formidable arsenal of illicit wealth, which they were deploying against the government on diverse fronts.

“But it is a war we are determined to win, and which we will win. People of goodwill are behind us, countries like America and many others are with us, and we will surely win,” the president said.

Buhari also updated Kerry on the war against insurgency and efforts being made to tackle the attendant humanitarian problems in the North-east of Nigeria.

He informed the US Secretary of State that a presidential committee headed by Lt. Gen Theophilus Danjuma had been constituted to handle the humanitarian challenges in the region.

On the unrest in the Niger Delta, which had resulted in the sabotage of critical oil and power installations, Buhari said the engagement process was proceeding apace, adding that it was rather difficult bringing the main protagonists of the insurgency under one umbrella.

The president said Nigeria was happy with American support on different fronts, assuring Kerry that the economic challenges facing the country were being frontally tackled and would be overcome soon.

Kerry expressed delight at the many successes of the Buhari administration, pledging continued U.S. support in the bid to overcome security, humanitarian, political, and economic challenges.
As the Barack Obama administration exits next January, Kerry said he would love to continue engaging with Nigeria, even in a private capacity. He described Nigeria’s president as a strong international partner in the battle against violent extremism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Daniel Obior

    One wonders what this barely educated ex-military despot expects when he turns what should have been a noble fight against corruption, into a vendetta against personal and political opponents in his unstructured process, whereby the rule of law is thrown into the dustbin. Why the heck do we even bother, when the man is too carried away by his vindictiveness to give a hoot about the right thing to do?

  • vincentumenyiora

    [President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday lamented that his government’s war against corruption had been gruelling and tough, saying the perpetrators of the social malaise were viciously fighting back.]

    Fighting back indeed, all because you have not adopted the right approach to make it self inflicted so as to help the applications of the measures simple but effective and a counteracting force! The problem I noticed with or about Nigeria I have said it is the question of; Who do to tell and he/ she is willing to act and do so early enough otherwise you have been given the solution for corruption for Nigeria including how to deal with Asset Declaration and you keep looking outside the boundaries of Nigeria for a solution! And the UNO I SAID EARLIER, URGED ME TO RE-SUBMIT MY SOLUTION FOR CORRUPTION since 2001 through Nigeria’s representatives in the Council so that the Organization can deal with the matter as it appears to be the compatible way to check the canker-warm since it does not deal with private individuals and you’re still talking about corruption and solutions!

    It is my worry and quarrel with your PhD holders – Yes, they have the Certificates but certainly not the answers or solutions to your problems – for example about this issue of corruption and worse your roads! In Nigeria there is not appreciable or to be cherished properly constructed highway in the land all of them are rotten now and yet you have engineers all over the place! I was watching the (NASIMA) people or what have you in their archaic efforts to repair roads and I wondered under the dry weather condition what they are doing can serve only momentarily; come the wet season all will collapse once again and they PhD holders supervising the team – what you’re doing on these sections of the highway is like trying to mend a tarpaulin with a ‘cotton’ material, if you can visualize my illustration!

    Somebody needs to tell President M. Buhari that my simple solution for the crime of corruption encapsulates something for the Ministers also hence the UNO wanted me to re-submit it for consideration for adoption! And I keep saying it as if talking to daft people; You’re using my ‘Option A-4’ including the result sheet format and the finger/name reader machines yet nobody including Alhaji Lai Muhammed has even bothered to verify the claim! If you look up my correspondence dated 4th June 2015, you’ll see need for a (TSA) and ‘National Orientation’ amongst other important ones – over 65, as part of the contents! Leaves you with the impression that DIASPORA contributions to Nigerian administration means: Post your solutions and they will ‘poach’ on them and try and change the phraseology so as to avoid being fingered! Am told that is what DIASPORA contributions mean to the officials and authorities in Nigeria otherwise, log onto: http://www.virgo-enterprised.com – tell me which one has that kind of solutions for his country! Turn to pages [2, 6 & 7} of the Contents of the Icon showing and tell me what you see! Nigeria na you biko – geskiya ne ni ke faru; labari de kwu caman ana zuba luwa akai dogon dutse ne, ili ZUMA!