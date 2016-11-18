Black Friday: Jumia Kicks off 21-Day of Amazing Discounted Sales

Mary Ekah

E-commerce giant, Jumia on Monday kicked off its annual Black Friday deals with a press briefing at its corporate headquarters office in Adeniyi Jones Ikeja, Lagos. After a tour of the office and the company’s mega warehouse in Ikeja Lagos, vouchers of certain amount were given out to selected journalists to have firsthand experience of the Black Friday deals.

Black Friday sales gives buyers the opportunity to get those item they have always wanted at discounted prices. With different payment methods available, Black Friday shopping is made easy and convenient by providing the option of paying through your Credit/Visa card as well as cash on delivery. Various items ranging from electronics, mobile phones, house utensils, fashion items, cosmetics and more are given away with discounts that are as high as over 50 per cent.

Speaking during the flagged off of the Jumia Black Friday deals, the Chief Executive officer of the outlet, Juliet Anammah, said “This is the essence of e-commence, this what brings together everything we do – from commerce, getting the best deals, to the production team capturing the right image and putting them on our website for customers to see; to the marketing department doing what they need do to ensure that we drive the right traffic and creating excitement for customers; to the warehouse where it is ensured that the right items are picked and delivered to the customers. At the end of the day, we all come together doing Black Friday, because that is when we prove that there is no single online outlet in Nigeria that can do what we do, that can have 9,000 customers placing orders at the same time. That can only happen with e-commerce and for me that is a very powerful concept by Jumia.”

Anammah noted further that Jumia has made it possible for customers to enjoy the best of Black Friday deals online by bringing them various products at discounted prices. She therefore advised Nigerians to shop online at Jumia and discover exclusive offers, vouchers, special deals and more this Black Friday.

“It promises to be an amazing shopping experience for all. Stay glued to your laptop or mobile phone so you do not miss out of this exciting shopping event. We promise to bring you an extensive selection of products from top brands at best prices,” she said, adding that, this is Jumia’s way of saying thank you to all its esteemed customers for being around all through the year.

“So, you don’t need to be told that as the Christmas season approaches, you must take part in this amazing and biggest shopping experience. This is a rare opportunity to get that items or household appliances you have always craved,” she noted.

The history of Black Friday is traced back to 1932. It is the day following Thanksgiving Day, a public holiday celebrated on the fourth Thursday in November in the United States. Since 1932, it has been regarded as the beginning of the Christmas shopping season and most major retailers open very early and more recently during overnight hours and offer promotional sales. It has routinely been the busiest shopping period of the year.

This year, Black Friday came early at Jumia. It started on November 14, when it started offering amazing discounts on most items in its stores. The Jumia Black Friday will run till November 25. So it’s going to be 12 days of exciting deals from Africa’s leading online store.